The Labour Party has raised a fresh alarm on the plot by its factional members and leader to halt the ongoing petition filed by the party against Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Tribune, the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) will commence its hearing in a few days' time.

Pastor Obiora Ifoh, the acting spokesperson of the Labour Party, in a statement on Tuesday, April 25, alleged that the faction led by the suspended Lamidi Apapa, deputy national chairman, are the masterminds of the "evil act".

“Just this morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election."

Source: Legit.ng