Imo labour leaders have again expressed the satisfaction of Imo Workers and retirees over the rehabilitation of the Imo state civil service by His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

At a meeting with the Governor, the Labour leaders endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma's second term bid as they showered encomuim on the Governor for his excellent performance and Governance of the state.

Governor Uzodimma endorsed by Labour leaders. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

The union leaders recounted how the Governor has created a cordial relationship between the State Government, workers and Pensioners, the consistent payment of salaries; payment of pensions; free mass transit for workers; renovation of the State Secretariat, a new clinic and health insurance for the workers and the approval and implementation of promotion for workers without any recourse to the downing of tools.

They unanimously assured the Governor of their unalloyed support to his Government and his second term bid.

The Imo State Governor in his response commended the patriotism of the Labour leaders in the state for standing on the side of justice and protecting the interest of workers.

Governor Uzodimma promised them of the payment of gratuity despite the turbulent situation in Imo state which ranged from COVID-19 pandemic to the politically contrived insecurity in the state which doubled the cost of running the state affairs.

