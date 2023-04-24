Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has returned to the country after going on vacation to Paris, the France capital, on March 21, following his rigorous campaign and hectic election season.

On his return, Tinubu was received by a number of supporters and associates at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where the plane he boarded had landed, The Tribune reported.

Also in his company were his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and his son, Seyi.

In his address to the cheering crowd, the president-elect expressed happiness in returning home, adding that he has rested well, refreshed and "ready for the task ahead".

Speaking on his rumoured health condition, Tinubu said:

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

The president-elect also spoke on his plan for Nigeria, adding that he has been planning and consulting in order to put a strong team together that will enable him to hit the ground running as soon as he resumes office on May 29.

Among the crowd that received Tinubu at the airport included his vice, Kashim Shettima; speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau and his counterpart in Niger, Abubakar Sani-Bello as well as former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff.

