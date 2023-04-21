The recent crisis within the leadership of the Labour Party has taken a new twist after a new court ruling

Julius Abure is in the race to save his chairmanship status after being suspended by his ward as a member

Meanwhile, Justice Hamza Muazu of an Abuja High Court has adjourned proceedings until Friday, May 12, to decide Abure's fate

FCT, Abuja - The ongoing sitting at an Abuja High Court over an ex-parte application seeking a restrain of the embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, parading himself as the leader of the party will continue on Friday, May 12.

This decision was made by the presiding Justice Hamza Muazu on Thursday, April 20, after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Justice Hamza Muazu of an Abuja High Court said Barr Julius Abure's status as Labour Party chairman would be decided on Friday, May 12. Photo: Julius Abure

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, three other top LP execs were included in the ex-parte application and they include Farouk Ibrahim (National Secretary); Oluchi Opara (National Treasurer); and Clement Ojukwu (National Organising Secretary).

It was gathered that a ruling had earlier been given before Thursday’s proceedings where Justice Muazu declined the interim order restraining the officials from further parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The counsel to the embattled chairman, Ben Nwosu stated before the court that his client’s preliminary objection was based on the premise that the court had no jurisdiction over internal party affairs.

Abure's counsel questions court's jurisdiction

He further argued that the nature of the case does not require a justiciable approach and that the suit needed competence, Vanguard reported.

Meanwhile, George Ibrahim, the legal counsel to the eight claimants, prayed to the court to dismiss the defendant’s objection and proceed with the case.

He stated that his clients initiated a contempt proceeding against Abure and other defendants for allegedly acting in breach of an existing court order.

After hearing both lawyers’ arguments, the presiding Justice Muazu adjourned proceedings on the preliminary objection until Friday, May 12.

Labour Party Suffers More Friction as Factional Chair Suspends 5 Excos, Sends Strong Message to Obi

In another development, Lamidi Apapa, the factional chairman of the Labour Party, has announced the suspension of five prominent executive members.

The announcement was made via a letter made available to pressmen and addressed to the IG of Police and the DG of DSS.

In the letter, Lamidi warned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to stop his association with the embattled chairman, Julius Abure.

Source: Legit.ng