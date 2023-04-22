The Federal Government has said that it would not be easy to evacuate some students who are currently stranded in Sudan

This disclosure was made by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, led by its chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa

According to Dabiri-Erewa, it was impossible for any flight to land in Sudan during this period of war

Nigerian students living in Sudan have had their hopes dashed following the announcement by the Federal Government that evacuation is not an option at the moment.

The Punch reports that some of the students numbering about 1,700 - had indicated their willingness to return to the country following the fight between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Special Forces in Sudan.

NIDCOM has said it wil be risky to initiate an evacuation of Nigerian students in Sudan. Photo: Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Source: UGC

However, explaining the difficulty in evacuating the students from the war-torn area, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that although the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency had put in place arrangements to evacuate the citizens, it was impossible for any flight to land in Sudan during this period of war.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu, the commission said the tense situation in Sudan makes it gravely risky and impossible to embark on an evacuation mission.

The commission added that some aircraft parked at the airport in Sudan were burnt yesterday (Thursday) morning and access into the nation will be risky.

NIDCOM's statement reads:

“Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups are seeking ways of getting food, water a medical supplies across to people.

“She therefore appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.”

