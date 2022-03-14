Though the federal government has commenced the evacuation of its citizens from war-torn Ukraine, Nigerian students trapped in Kherson have cried out saying say their lives are in serious danger.

Daily Trust noted that this is coming as the students stated that Russian forces have taken over the town.

Jerry Kenny, the head of the international student union in Kherson, who spoke on behalf of the students, said only ceasefire agreement between the two warring countries could make them leave the city unhurt.

Kenny, in an interview with Channels TV on Monday morning, said the Kherson mayor advised the students to persuade the Nigerian government to seek a ceasefire so they could be evacuated.

The head of the international student union went on to note that they are not allowed to gain exit because the green corridor has been captured by the Russian soldiers preventing the Ukrainian army invasions.

“Moreover, the bombing, the sounds, the explosions are really terrible and now, no provisions; medical aids are limited because they (medics) attend to the casualties in the hospitals first. So for you that is very sick with a cold, you have no option but to stay indoors and look for possible means to help yourself in terms of treatment.”

Kenny further lamented that many personalities and bodies had contacted him without rendering any help eventually.

Russia-Ukraine War: Jubilation for Nigerians in Sumy As FG Begins Evacuation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government on Wednesday, March 9, commenced the evacuation of citizens in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine and the capital of Sumy Oblast.

This was made known by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via a tweet on its official page on Monday, March 3.

Attached to the tweet by NIDCOM were two videos showing coaster buses lined up and many Nigerians on the ground waiting to be evacuated.

Jubilation as another batch of evacuees arrive Nigeria from Ukraine

In a related development, another batch of 301 stranded Nigerians returned home from Ukraine via Budapest as Russia continued the bombardment of the country.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said the evacuees were brought home on Flight AZM2351 by Azman Air.

They arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 8.50 p.m. local time, on Saturday, March 12.

Source: Legit.ng