FCT, Abuja - The factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has approved the suspension of five party executive members.

According to Sahara Reporters, all five executive members were suspended on the premise of anti-party activities for attending the National Executive Council organised by the embattled national chairman of LP, Julius Abure.

The suspension of the five executive members was made official in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police dated Tuesday, April 18 and signed by the national publicity secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi.

It was gathered that letter also copied the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service.

As contained in the letter, all five executives suspended by the factional Labour Party chairman include

"Ladi Iliya Deputy National Chairman, NLC; Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman, TUC; Kennedy Chigozie Ahanotu, Deputy National Secretary; Dudu Manuga, National Women Leader and Innocent Okeke, National Vice Chairman South East as the affected members."

Why explaining the reason for his decision, Apapa said the embattled national chairman of LP had no statutory rights to host or organise NEC meeting of the party.

He pointed out that since he is still the valid leader of the party and Abure is still battling court cases over the status of his membership, his services henceforth would be tagged illegal and unconstitutional.

He, however, urged Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate and other top members, to disassociate themselves from the wings of Abure, who is still parading himself as the party's legitimate leader.

