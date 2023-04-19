Peter Obi has affirmed that he is not in possession of any other citizenship aside from that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Labour Party's candidate in the 2023 presidential election has assured that Nigeria is the only country he calls his own

According to Obi, if there is war outside the country and he's out on a trip, he will come back to Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has categorically stated that he does not possess dual citizenship.

Obi made the clarification at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Labour Party in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, April 18, Tribune reports.

Peter Obi has said that he does not have dual citizenship. Photo: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu

The former governor of Anambra state's comments comes on the heels of allegations that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dual citizenship.

Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin had over the weekend alleged that Tinubu acquired citizenship of another country other than Nigerian.

Sharing photos of the president-elect's Guinean diplomatic passport bearing the name “Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his photograph, Hundeyin's post has continued to raise concerns across many quarters.

Many Nigerians across the globe have also called on the president-elect and his handlers and aide to come straight on the allegation against Tinubu by Hundeyin.

On the other hand. this has also led to a sanction of Hundeyin by the Twitter company which cited a breach of privacy after many users had reported his account.

In a swift reaction to the trending allegation of Tinubu's dual citizenship, Obi said:

“I’m a Nigerian. Committed Nigerian. I don’t have any dual nationality. So, this (Nigeria) is my own country.

“And I have said it that even if there is war outside this country and I’m outside, I will come back because this is my country."

