The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has described Bola Tinubu as a detailed leader

Fashola said that the president-elect is known as a leader who ensure he follows up on what all his team members are up to

According to Fashola, Bola Tinubu is one coach who micromanages his team more than President Buhari

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu are two different people.

Referring to leadership qualities, the minister said that Tinubu is more of a micromanager than Buhari is.

Bola Tinubu has been described as a very detailed leader. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

He also noted that while both men have their unique leadership qualities, Tinubu will strictly supervise any team he manages.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu while speaking from his experience as a chief of staff to the former Lagos state governor said the president-elect can be likened to a football manager who delegates and instructs his players on what to do and goes to sit in the dugout until the expiration of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“I was his chief of staff for four and a half years. I took over from Lai Mohammed. In terms of controlling Asiwaju’s schedule, that was a tough task because he has day and night schedules.

“For those who are going to work with him, he is very nocturnal. I hope he changes. He will wake you up at night. He does his best work in the dead of the night."

Further explaining how Tinubu micromanages his team more than President Buhari, Fashola added that the president allows his team to have fair play after training and coaching.

He added:

“I was speaking with somebody and I said imagine there are two football coaches; President Muhammadu Buhari is the type of football coach that will prepare his team, sit in the dugout and watch them play for 90 minutes. He trusts them to do the work and believes there is nothing he can do.

“Asiwaju would be that kind of coach playing the game with them (in the dugout). Those are the two differences you’ll see. One prepares, and one delegates completely. One delegates and stays with you. and each one has his strength."

May 29: Fashola finally opens up on becoming Tinubu's chief of staff

Babatunde Fashola, the minister for works and housing, has said he was unlikely to become Bola Tinubu, the president-elect's chief of staff, as speculated.

The minister, who had served as chief of staff to Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state, cited the country's popular and cultural differences.

Fashola then urged Nigerians to stop ridiculing the country by sharing positions on social media and respect Tinubu's prerogative to constitute his cabinet.

Bola Tinubu: Festus revealed document president-elect might be disqualified

Legit.ng earlier reported that it had been alleged that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has dual citizenship in Nigeria and Guinea Conakry.

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun, took to his Twitter page to share a document that showed Tinubu is also a citizen of the West African country.

According to Ogun, if the allegations turn out to be true after being investigated, the Supreme Court will disqualify Tinubu, giving constitutional justification.

Source: Legit.ng