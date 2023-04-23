Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election, has asked the national assembly to make public its report on the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented by Festus Keyamo's ministry.

Keyamo is a minister of state for Labour and Employment under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, and his tenure would end in the next 37 days. The Tribune reported.

Atiku, in a statement by his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, made the call while reacting to the acquisition of a house by Keyamo in the United States. The house is reportedly worth $300,000.

Back in 2021, in its effort to reduce the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government approved N52bn for Keyamo's ministry to engage 774,000 Nigerians in all the local governments in the country for 3 months.

The recruitment exercise engaged 774,000 Nigerians for menial jobs such as drainage clearing, market sweeping, grass cutting and other community services.

It was alleged that the minister orchestrated the sacking of Nasiru Argungu, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE)'s director general and insisted that he was in charge of the N52bn project.

The national assembly then said the project was a flop, with many members saying they could not find the names they submitted on the list.

They have questioned how Keyamo had run the programme and vowed to dig down the details of the N52bn project.

Source: Legit.ng