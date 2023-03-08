The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu, has alleged that the last presidential election was marred by massive rigging

In a recent conversation with journalists, Kachikwu also accused INEC of being incompetent in conducting credible elections

Among political parties the southeast politician pointed an accusing finger at in the election are the PDP, APC, Labour Party and NNPP

Dumebi Kachikwu, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has restated his claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is incapable of conducting free and credible elections.

During an exclusive interview with The Punch on Tuesday, March 7, Kachikwu insisted that the same INEC, which could not obey court orders, cannot be competent enough to effectively oversee a presidential election overnight.

Kachikwu alleged that INEC cannot conduct free and fair elections

He alleged:

"I made it known to Nigerians that an INEC that refused to obey court orders and an INEC that had conducted sham elections could not overnight give us proper elections across the country. So what I said is that I predicted what happened in the presidential elections."

Four major parties rigged 2023 elections - Kachikwu

Speaking further, the ADC candidate claimed that during the last presidential poll, the four major political parties were involved in rigging in their various domains.

However, Kachikwu mentioned that the outcome of the election was contrary to the expectations of most of these parties.

He gave the names of the political platforms as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

His words:

"The four major parties, that is the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), APC (All Progressives Congress; Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party rigged in the domains of their strengths but their rigging did not materially affect the outcome of the elections."

