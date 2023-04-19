The national chairman of the ruling APC, Abdullahi Adamu one week to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting or face a legal action

The national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling APC, Salihu Mohammed Lukman made this call while drawing the attention of Adamu to certain important matters that bothers on the existence and growth of the party

Lukman, in an open letter, urged the chairman to convene the meeting so as to address the critical matters of the party before the May 29 handover

The national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has given the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has been faced with a fresh task.

Adamu has been asked to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in one week or face a legal action.

BREAKING: APC Vice Chairman Gives Adamu 7-Day Ultimatum to Convene NEC Meeting or Face Legal Action.

APC chairman Adamu gets a fresh task ahead of May 29 handover

In an open letter addressed to Adamu and dated April 19, 2023, Lukman said the meeting should be convened to discuss critical issues affecting the party before the May 29 handover date, Daily Trust reported.

Lukman who is a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) said he would take legal action against Adamu if he fails to comply with his demand, The Punch report added.

