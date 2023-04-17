A news publication in its findings disclosed Peter Obi of Labour Party won the February 25 presidential election in Rivers state and not Bola Tinubu of the APC

The news publication noted further that Tinubu was illegally declared as president-elect by the electoral umpire

Reacting to the development, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said since the matter is pending in court, no one should comment on it

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally addressed the claim by a news publication that Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer won the 2023 presidential election in Rivers state.

Premium Times on Sunday, April 16 reported that its findings revealed Obi won the presidential election in Rivers State and not the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

INEC says a report that claimed Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential poll in Rivers, and not Bola Tinubu, was prejudicial. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

INEC reacts to report Obi won 2023 presidential poll in Rivers

Reacting to the development, INEC said that the trending report suggesting that Obi, won the presidential election in Rivers State and not Tinubu was “prejudicial”.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP on Sunday, April 16, in Abuja, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said,

"While the Premium Times reserves the right to publish reports on various issues, it is a known fact that when a matter is before a court, no one, including a media organisation, should comment on it.”

“It is for this reason that I cannot comment on it,” he further stated.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, won the February 25 elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu polled 8.8 million votes to emerge the winner.

However, five of his contenders are challenging the outcome of the polls in court.

