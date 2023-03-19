The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has sent his heartfelt condolence to his supporters who were victims of the numerous attacks that transpired during the gubernatorial elections across several states.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, numerous violent attacks were recorded in Lagos state, Kano, Edo, Bayelsa and other states.

Peter Obi wished the family of his deceased supporters God's comfort while also wishing the injured speedy recovery. Photo: Peter Obi

In Lagos alone, videos and pictures of violent attacks flooded the internet on Saturday, March 18.

It was gathered that Labour Party supporters experienced the worst hit in these numerous attacks that transpired across Lagos state.

Mid-day reaction from the LP gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, revealed that one of his party agents was gunned down.

Meanwhile, Obi, in a series of tweets, said:

“With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maim*d for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured.”

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.

“I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation.”

Source: Legit.ng