The Osun state chapter of the PDP has postponed its congress scheduled for Thursday over the declaration of the Eid-il-Fitr holiday

Akindele Adekunle, the chairman of the state chapter of the PDP, announced the postponement in a statement on Wednesday evening in Osogbo, the state capital

Adekunle added that the national secretariat of the PDP would fix a new date for the congress, and would be communicated to members

Osogbo, Osun - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has announced the postponement of its state congress that was scheduled for Thursday, April 20.

According to The Tribune, the chairman of the party in the state, Akindele Adekunle, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, April 19, in Osogbo, the state capital.

PDP postpone Osun state congress over Eid-il-Fitr celebration Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Why PDP suspend its Osun state congress

The statement revealed that the postponement was a result of the public holiday that the federal government had declared in celebration of the 2023 Eid-il-Fitr, a celebration to mark the end of Ramadan.

The statement partly read:

“Consideration is given to stakeholders in the Congress, especially representatives of the national working committee who are to conduct the Congress on a day they are expected to set out to be with their various families to observe the salah holidays.”

The party then apologized for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused its members.

Following his appeal, Adekunle added that the national secretariat of the party would fix a new date for the congress, and it would be communicated to its members in due time.

Osun PDP is one of the most eyed activities in Nigeria's political space following the party's victory in the state governorship election last year.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP in Osun state defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the then-sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola, in an off-season election

Source: Legit.ng