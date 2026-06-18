The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched the IReV portal to give Nigerians real-time access to election results

The platform strengthens transparency by showing images of polling unit results, including vote counts and percentages

With IReV, voters and observers can monitor ongoing elections and review past results such as those from Ekiti, Osun, and FCT Area Council

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to give voters and# INEC Ekiti Election Results: Step-by-Step Guide to Viewing Results Online

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made it easier for Nigerians to access election results in real time through the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

INEC IReV portal provides Nigerians with real-time access to Ekiti election results. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

This digital platform is designed to promote transparency, reduce vote tampering, and allow voters, observers, and stakeholders to monitor elections as results are uploaded directly from polling units.

INEC result viewing portal enhances transparency

The INEC Result Viewing Portal provides images of election results from each polling unit. These images show the number of votes cast for each candidate and the overall percentages, ensuring that the process remains open and verifiable.

Step-by-step guide to checking INEC results

Access INEC Result Portal: Visit the official website at http://inecelectionresults.ng . Log In or Create Account: Use existing credentials or create a new account by following the prompts. Fill in Required Details: Complete the sign-up process with the necessary information. Activate Account: Enter the six-character activation code sent to your email to confirm registration. Navigate to Result Console: Access tabs for different election categories, including presidential, governorship, senatorial, and more. Select Election Type: Choose the election, state, Local Government Area (LGA), ward, and polling unit to view results uploaded as ECr8 Form images. View Past Results: Access results from previous elections such as Ekiti, Osun, and FCT Area Council elections.

The IReV platform is a major step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democracy. By allowing real-time access to polling unit results, it builds trust in the electoral process and empowers citizens to hold institutions accountable.

INEC Result Console displays presidential, governorship, and legislative election outcomes. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

INEC gives update on collection of PVCs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on May 15, 2026, and the clean-up of the voters’ register, the number of registered voters in Ekiti State rose from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026.

The number of PVCs collected also increased from 958,052 in 2023 (97.0 per cent) to 1,028,929 in 2026 (97.1 per cent). INEC extended the collection deadline from June 11 to June 14, 2026, after consultations with stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng