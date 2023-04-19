A 45-year-old woman identified as Karima Nuhu in Kaduna state has filed a suit against her hubby before s Sharia court in the state

She alleged that her husband only fed her for 2 months of their 4 years marriage and diverse her after securing a job in Saudi Arabia

Nuhu said she ensured and borrowed money to ensure that her husband was able to travel to Saudi Arabia only for the man to return and diverse her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kaduna, Kaduna - Karima Nuhu, a 45-year-old woman in Kaduna state, had filed a suit against her husband at a Sharia court in the Rigasa area of the state, on Tuesday, April 18, over his failure to take her to Saudi Arabia.

Nuhu, who lives in the Rigasa area of Kaduna state, disclosed at the Sharia court that her husband had only provided her with food for just 2 months of the 4 years they were married, Daily Trust reported.

She told the court:

“He told me that he lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.

“So far, I have been feeding myself. I even borrowed money for him so that he would be able to pay for the trip, but after getting what he wanted, he divorced me.”

She then told the court that she had no witness except God, the supreme judge of the last day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On his part, the defendant denied the allegations and told the court that he had divorced her.

After confirming the divorce between the couple, the Judge, Mallam Anass Khalifa, disclosed that the court would not listen to the complaints of the woman until she presented a witness to the issue.

Source: Legit.ng