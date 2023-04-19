A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Okey Wali, has been kidnapped by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The current president of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, in a statement seen by Legit.ng said Wali was reportedly abducted in the early hours of yesterday, Monday, April 17, along East-West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Okey Wali was kidnapped by some gunmen in Rivers state. Photo: Sahara Reporters

Source: UGC

It was gathered that Wali's convoy was attacked by some gunmen on Monday, April 17, in Rivers state.

Maikyau in the statement described the 26th NBA president as someone who has served Nigeria as a nation in various capacities.

He said Wali has contributed immensely to the growth of the legal practice and to the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.

Appealing for Wali's immediate release, Maikyau said the former NBA president is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.

His words:

"I, therefore, hereby plead with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali, SAN and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

"The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home.

"This ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in our security system and the failure of successive governments to live up to the Constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

"We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend."

Shehu Sani reacts

Also, in his reaction, a former lawmaker of the National Assembly, Shehu Sani prayed for the release of Wali from his abductors.

Sani in a tweet posted on his personal account said:

"The abduction of former NBA President Okey Wali is tragic and unfortunate.We pray for his release and safe return."

