The coalition of INEC-accredited domestic election observers has made their stance known concerning the Adamawa governorship election

The observers frowned at the conduct of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari

They stated that Mr Ari had run foul of the law with his conduct when the election was not yet over

Yola - Some accredited observers in the Adamawa governorship election have condemned the declaration of candidate Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani as the state's governor-elect by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, April 17, leaders of the observer mission, Comrade Victor Kalu, team leader, and Comrade Friday Maduka, secretary, stated that the declaration contravened Nigeria's constitution and electoral laws.

The Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC has since rejected the declaration by the Adamawa REC.

They further stated that the REC cannot announce election results and declare a winner.

The observers noted that the supplementary election was still in progress as final results were yet to be collated from local government areas before the action by the REC.

Noting that the action of Ari was in gross violation of the laws, the group demanded that the REC should be immediately arrested and face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to other overzealous public servants.

The statement continued:

''The Nigeria Barr Association that recognized Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari as their member, should immediately suspend him for bringing such a global disgrace and shame to his learned colleagues and the highly respected legal profession.

''INEC should consider commencing the collation and declaration of results of the remaining ten local government areas to douse tension and peacefully conclude the Adamawa state governorship election of 2023 without further delay.

''The Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agents should sanction their personnel that escorted and gave security cover to the REC to enable him to commit this heinous crime against our hard-earned democracy.''

The observers appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents, and his party, the APC, to order.

Adamawa guber: PDP demands arrest of state REC

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to order the arrest of Ari for his action immediately.

Premium Times reports that the national publicity secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, made the call in a statement.

Ologunagba said the action was a planned attempt to destabilise democracy and the country's peaceful co-existence.

INEC nullifies declaration of Aisha Binani the winner of Adamawa guber

Legit.ng had earlier reported that INEC rejected the declaration of Binani as the election winner.

In a statement released by Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, INEC, said the REC made the declaration despite the fact that the process has not been concluded.

The electoral commission said the REC's action is a clear overstepping of the powers of the Returning Officer and is, therefore, invalid and without any legal effect.

Atiku reacts to controversial declaration of Aisha Binani as Adamawa governor-elect

On his part, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, called on INEC to resume the collation of results for the election.

Atiku accused INEC of having a preset agenda to favour the APC and compromising the electoral wishes of the people of Adamawa.

He also demanded that the REC and any other parties involved in the "treasonable act" be arrested and prosecuted.

