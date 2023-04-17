FCT, Abuja - Amid the heated pressure oozing around the race for who becomes the next Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the incoming 10th National Assembly, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) says the decision on zoning will be announced this week.

As reported by The Nation, sources revealed that the zone where the senate president will emerge is already on the card for consideration.

Sources revealed that the zoning decision could be on the premise of the region that voted more for the APC during the presidential polls: Photo: The Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The source revealed that all the aspirants have already intensified their campaigns, with interest groups also making efforts to ensure their preferred candidates emerge victorious.

As reported by Vanguard, some of the major forerunners for the Senate Presidential seat include Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North); Sani Musa (APC, Niger East); Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North); Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North); Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom North-West); Deputy Senate leader, Abdul Ningi (APC, Bauchi Central) and Abdul- Aziz Yari (APC, Zamfara).

Similarly, Governor David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South) and former chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), have also indicated interest in the coveted seat at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The source said:

“APC will decide which zone they find most suitable to zone the post of Senate Presidency to.” According to him, APC will take a position before the clamour for the plum job degenerates to confusion and disagreement within the fold.

“You know that if we leave this zoning open for debates for too long, all kinds of interest will emerge, and there might be alliances that will not support the position of our party.

“We will therefore, move, latest by mid-week, to decide where the pendulum swings before there will be recourse to primordial sentiments such as religion and ethnicity.”

It was also gathered that a zoning decision could be based on the premise of the region that delivered the most during the just-concluded general elections, which puts the northwest on the card as a favourite to win the zoning tussle for the Senate Presidency seat.

The source said:

”The decision is most likely to tilt towards who brought what to the table, as there will be no jostling for positions if we did not win election.

"If it is going to be decided by the number of votes contributed, Northwest has the brightest chance. But, the party’s decision is final.”

