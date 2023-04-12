Former local government area chairmen under the All Progressives Congress have called for the right candidates to be elected speaker of the 105th National Assembly

This call was made by the chairmen of the party at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 12

According to the former chairmen, House of Representatives member-elect, Muktar Betara, is an ideal candidate for Nigeria's 10th speaker position

The Forum of Former APC Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria has urged the leadership of the ruling party to ensure that good governance is delivered to the people.

The forum also stated that such governance benefits can be made available to Nigeria through the appropriate legislative leadership, especially on the heels of the inauguration of members of the 10th National Assembly.

Former chairmen of the APC said there is a need to deliver good governance to the people through the legislature.



Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 12, the chairman of the Forum, Alegwu Adadu, said to achieve this, the 10th National Assembly needs Muktar Betara as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Adadu said the Forum settled for the Borno lawmaker as the best man for the job after consulting widely and extensively on the calibre of high-ranking federal House of Representatives legislators.

His words:

"There is no gainsaying that the Federal House of Representatives needs a unifier as Speaker and someone passionate and committed to the Nigerian Project.

"There is also the need for the Speaker to be a bridge builder regardless of party affiliations to complement the efforts of the executive arm of government in the mundane task of formulating and enacting laws that would be beneficial to sustainable growth and development in the country.

"As a body of committed and dedicated APC members that have served at the grassroots level, we have interacted extensively with Hon Muktar Ahmed Betara on numerous occasions in implementing constituency projects. He is a man of few words but massive action."

Describing Betara as a dedicated party man who has contributed immensely to the growth of the APC, Adadu said the Borno lawmaker fits the bill for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

