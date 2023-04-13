The insinuation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the leadership of the 10th national assembly leadership positions is not true.

Ajibola Basiru, the chairman of the senate committee on Media and public affairs, indicated that the national working committee and the National executive council of the party had not made such a move, The Guardian reported.

The senator representing Osun Central also hinted that the zoning arrangement would be done at the end of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

Basiru made the revelation on Wednesday, April 12, while speaking on Channels Television's Programme, Sunrise Daily.

A number of senator-elect in the APC had already expressed their interest in the number one seat in the red chamber.

Among the top contenders are Ahmad Lawan (North East), Jibrin Barau (North West), Abdulaziz Yari (North West), Sani Musa (North Central), Godswill Akpabio (South-South), Osita Izunaso (South East), Orji Kalu (South East), Ali Ndume (North East), and Dave Umahi (South East), among others.

Also, in the House of Representatives, no less than 9 federal lawmakers are jostling to be the speaker of the Green Chamber.

The 9 contestants are Ado Doguwa (North West); Yusuf Gagdi (North Central); Makki Abubakar Yalleman (North West); Abdulraheem Olawuyi (North Central); Aliyu Betara (North East); Idris Wase (North Central); Benjamin Kalu (South East); Princess Mariam Onuoha (South East); and Aminu Sani Jaji (North West).

