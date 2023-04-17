Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has reached out to his political foes and other persons he might have hurt during his eight years stint as the number one administrator in the state.

As reported by The Nation, Ganduje, during a Ramadan lecture series at Al Furqan Juma’at Mosque located at Nasarawa GRA, Kano asked his political foes and other persons he might have trampled upon to forgive him.

Gov Ganduje will hand over administrative power to the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday, May 29. Photo: Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Forgive me, for I have forgiven all.”

Governor Ganduje, who has 43 days left from his administration, will hand over power to the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

During the lecture, Ganduje said:

“I have forgiven anyone who at one time disparaged my person and my character for whatever reasons. On my part, I equally beg or seek your forgiveness for all that I have done wrong to you.”

“My tenure as governor of Kano state has come to an end, and this is a farewell greeting. I wish you all the best. For those who we have wronged, forgive us. On my part, I have forgiven those who wronged me no matter the weight of the offense.”

He revealed that seeking forgiveness and forgiving others inspired him from Islamic teachings.

He said:

“As espoused by the leader of this Mosque, forgiveness occupies a prime spot in our religion.”

Source: Legit.ng