Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Sunday, April 16, emerged as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Binani was declared on Sunday morning, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after defeating the incumbent governor, Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adamawa: Quick facts about Aisha Binani, first female governor-elect

Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani is a politician, businesswoman, and founder of Binani Group, which houses Binani Printing Press and Binani Air, among others.

She obtained her Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southampton. She was a member of the green chambers representing the Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency.

As the Senator Representing Adamawa Central and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, She is known for her diligence and humility. I have been around her on several occasions, and you will hardly even feel like you are in the presence of a public figure.

Her philanthropic activities in her home state of Adamawa State are well documented, making her a beloved figure.

Senator Binani won her Senatorial Seat in 2019 against all odds. She's poised to become the first elected female Governor in not only the North but in the whole of Nigeria, a feat that will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration and make her a beacon of hope not only to Northern Women but to women in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Binani Binani defeated six male candidates including Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the EFCC, to clinch the APC governorship ticket in Adamawa state.

Binani is one of the seven female senators in the 9th Assembly, representing the Adamawa Central senatorial district.

Binani was a former member of the PDP representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei constituency in the house of representatives during the 7th assembly.

If Binani wins the Adamawa guber poll, she would be the first ELECTED female governor in Nigeria.

Aisha Dahiru Binani and other northern women breaking barriers in Nigeria’s male-dominated political landscape

That men have historically dominated the Nigerian political scene is not in doubt, with its attendant and ongoing advocacy by pro-women groups for a better deal in political and governmental affairs.

Despite these obstacles, exceptional women have stood tall, shattering boundaries to assert their pedigree.

These women have proven themselves intellectually and politically astute, with their achievements resulting from hard work and grace.

