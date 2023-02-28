The Labour Party (LP)'s candidate, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Abia state.

Obi polled a total of 327,095 votes while his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came a distant second with 22,676 votes, ThisDay reports.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 8,914 votes to come third.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abel Ezeorah of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Alike-Ikwo, declared the results at INEC’s state collation centre in Umuahia, the state capital, on Monday.

Ezeorah, a professor, said Mr Obi’s score represents 86 per cent of the 381,683 total votes cast in the election.

Like in other states in the South-east where the results of the exercise have been declared by the INEC, none of the other candidates polled up to 25 per cent of the total votes cast in Abia state.

Source: Legit.ng