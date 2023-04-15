The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of supplementary election in the Ikono/Ini federal constituency in Akwa Ibom state.

Daily Trust reported that the electoral body suspended the rerun in the constituency because of widespread violence at the polling units.

Cyril Omorogbe, the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC), announced the cancellation on Saturday, April 15, while noting that the development is abysmal.

Akwa Ibom is one of the strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the party recorded landmark victories in the state during the February 25 presidential and national assembly election as well as March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng