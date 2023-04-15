The UK government has responded to a letter from Premium Times, a Nigerian online news media, regarding the arrest and detention of Peter Obi in London

However, the UK government declined to provide sufficient details about Obi's ordeal, stating that they do not comment on individual cases

Obi's detention in London was claimed to be related to alleged impersonation, but details about his arrest, release, and the offences committed by the impersonator remain unclear

United Kingdom (UK) - Premium Times, a Nigerian online news media, reported that the United Kingdom government has responded to their letter requesting details about the arrest and detention of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, by UK immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London last week.

However, the UK government declined to provide sufficient details about Obi's ordeal as requested by the newspaper in their reply through the Home Office.

Presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi looks on during the party campaign rally in Lagos, on February 11, 2023. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a brief response on Thursday, April 13, the UK government stated that they do not comment on individual's cases, as conveyed by Chloe Newman, Senior Communications Officer - Newsdesk Communications Directorate.

“We do not comment on individual cases,” Newman was quoted as saying.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why was Peter Obi detained in London?

Premium Times had written to the UK Home Office on April 13th, seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding Obi's ordeal in the European country for accurate reporting.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 12, by Obi-Datti Media, headed by Diran Onifade, it was claimed that Obi was detained in London by UK immigration officials over alleged impersonation.

However, the statement did not provide details about Obi's arrest, subsequent release, or the offences committed by the impersonator for which the former governor of Anambra state was "arrested," "harassed," and eventually "detained" before being released.

Furthermore, neither the UK government nor the Labour Party, in its statement, clarified Obi's offenses, the circumstances of his release, the conditions of his release, the current status of the case against him, and other related matters.

It also remains unclear whether Obi was deported and whether he currently possesses a valid UK access visa following his ordeal in London last week.

Nobody can force me out of Nigeria, says Peter Obi after UK detention saga

In another report, Peter Obi insisted that no one can force him out of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra added that his party is committed to reviving the country, stating that there are too many "thieves" who are subjecting the Nigerian masses to suffering.

The former presidential candidate then promised not to give up on Nigeria until people of such nature were flushed out of Nigeria's political offices.

Source: Legit.ng