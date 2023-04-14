Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, had reiterated that nobody could force him out of the country

Speaking on the background of his recent arrest in the United Kingdom, the former governor of Anambra state said he was committed to getting Nigerians off the grip of the thieves

He also noted that he would not give up his ambition until people he considered thieves were flushed out of Nigeria's elective offices

Awka, Anambra - Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election, has insisted that no one can force him out of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra added that his party is committed to reviving the country, stating that there are too many "thieves" who are subjecting the Nigerian masses to suffering, Vanguard reported.

What Peter Obi said about his detention in UK

He then vowed that the Labour Party is committed to flushing such persons out of the Nigeria system.

The former presidential candidate then promised not to give up on Nigeria until people of such nature were flushed out of Nigeria's political offices

His statement reads in part:

“There is too much suffering in this country, and that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria.”

Peter Obi disclosed this while speaking at the Onitsha Holiday Resort on Thursday, April 13, where he urged the people of the Ogbaru federal constituency to come out and vote for the Labour Party in the Saturday, April 15 supplementary election.

He decried that Nigerians are already passing through lots of hardship and that the hardship in the country is too much.

