The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the 200 names up for prosecution for offences bordering electoral violence and other related offence.

As reported by Punch, the list contains offenders apprehended by security operatives during the just-concluded general elections and gubernatorial elections.

The electoral commission confirmed that 50 more cases have been transferred by the police for judicial action after investigation. Photo: INEC

It was also confirmed that at least 50 cases had been transferred to INEC to commence arraignment.

While giving updates on the latest development, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said:

“The commission has received over 50 case files from the police authorities. There are over 200 accused persons set for prosecution.

“The commission has directed its Litigation and Prosecution Department to study the files and advise it on the prosecution. The department has since commenced action and as soon as it finishes, it will revert to the commission accordingly.”

EFCC, ICPC speaks on development

On the other hand, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said 13 suspects are still in custody for a thorough investigation of allegations bordering on voter inducement during the state and national assembly polls.

Similarly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said earlier in March that no fewer than 65 suspects are under investigation due to electoral-related offences during the election cycle.

Speaking on this development, the spokesperson of ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, on Friday, April 14 said:

“Investigations are ongoing concerning the arrested suspects. During the presidential elections, four vote buyers were arrested in Osun State with documents containing a list of names, phone numbers and account details of persons suspected to be voters.

"One vote buyer was arrested in Ondo State with recharge cards worth N500 each, another vote buyer was arrested in Borno State with four PVCs, N49,000 and 20 pieces of wrappers."

Ogugua revealed that voter buyers were also arrested in Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Bauchi and Katsina.

