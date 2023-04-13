The race for who becomes the Senate President is currently the most discussed topic in Nigeria's political scene.

However, the scrabble to become the number three citizen of over 250 million people would be a challenging ride as there are so many factors to consider before a resolution can be reached of who becomes the leader of the red chamber.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) currently dominate the House of Senate, and the next president will most certainly emerge from the ruling party.

However, there is a serious tussle between the APC lawmakers and the party's leadership on the zoning policy.

Political pundits and enthusiasts have predicted the Senate presidency to be zoned to the southern region, with the southeast and the south-south region in solid contention for the coveted position.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers in the northern region have opposed the idea of zoning and suggested an open contest where lawmakers would vote for their preferred candidate.

In this short piece, Legit.ng would spotlight the lawmakers that have entered the race for the coveted number one seat at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

1. Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano Central)

Jibrin Barau is one of the Senate’s most influential and high-ranking lawmakers.

He is a representative of the Kano North Senatorial District under the flagship of the APC and became one of the first few Senators to declare his ambition.

During his declaration, as reported by This Day, he said:

“Legislature is a distinct arm of government that doesn’t work based on sentiments, it works on your ability to get the job done.”

2. Sani Musa (Niger East)

Senator Sani Musa is relatively new to the fold at the red chamber.

With only one term of experience, which dates back to 2019, the 57-year-old Niger state lawmaker believes he best fits the role of the Senate President.

Although if the APC decide to go by the Senate rule that allows only the high-ranking lawmakers to contest, Musa will automatically be knocked out.

3. Orji Kalu (Abia North)

Senator Orji Kalu has been tagged as a favourite to land the coveted position if everything goes according to the zoning policy.

The former Abia state governor became the first lawmaker to make his interest known while tagging himself as the most qualified.

Senator Kalu is also one of the most high-ranking officers in the red chamber, where he currently occupies the position of Chief Whip.

4. GodsWill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West)

Senator Akpabio is one of the most experienced politicians on the list who has served in various capacities as a public servant and politician.

He is a two-term governor, a former minister and a returning lawmaker in the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Senator Akpabio has also been tipped as one of the top favourites for the position.

5. Senators Osita Izunaso (Imo West)

Senator Izunaso representing Imo West Senatorial District is one of the old guards of the red chamber whose first stint dates back to 2007.

Though popular in the east, Senator Izunaso is not a household name to reckon with at the national level like his peers in Abia and Akwa Ibom (Orji Uzor Kalu and Godswill Akpabio).

6. Peter Ndubueze (Imo North)

A first-timer on the verge of inauguration as an incoming 10th national assembly member might not stand a chance against the old folks.

Peter Ndubueze is the Senator-elect for the Imo North senatorial district in the just-concluded general elections.

7. Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara West).

The 55-year-old former governor of Zamfara state, on his second attempt to be a lawmaker in the House of Senate, won his election as the Senator representing Zamfara West at the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

Mildly popular in the north, Yari has less influence at the national level to contend with other powerhouses that have been in the legislative fold before him.

8. Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North)

I refer to him as the boogieman, the most experienced juggernaut, the elephant in the room and the incumbent Senate President.

Senator Ahmed Lawan is on course to extend his 23 years stint at the National Assembly for another four years.

Going by his controversial return to the Senate with the help of a Supreme Court judgment, his chances to retain the coveted seat might be slim.

9. Ali Ndume (Borno South)

Senator Ndume is another experienced lawmaker in the legislative game.

He is currently in his 20th year as a federal lawmaker, which dates back to 2003 when he served as an honourable member of the House of Representatives for two terms.

In 2011, he transitioned into the upper chamber of the House of Senate and is currently in his fourth term as a Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District.

