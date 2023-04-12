Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that the next president of the Nigeria Senate must come from the southeast.

The cleric, in a statement by his media aide on Wednesday, April 12, stated that if the Igbo did not produce the next senate president, another Muslim is likely to occupy the position, The Tribune reported.

In a prophetic tone, Ayodele said if the next president of the senate were a Muslim, the next government would land in jeopardy, and the country would be thrown into more political tension.

Recall that Ayodele was one of the popular pastors that spoke against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The man of God claimed that God was not in support of the ruling party's decision, adding that the 'ungodly' combination would soon throw the country into crisis.

He then called on the Igbo lawmakers to come together and support one candidate for the number 3 seat in the country. The cleric maintained that the southeast zone would be sidelined for many years if it could not produce the next senate president.

His statement reads in part:

‘’In all fairness, the Igbos should produce the next senate president; if not, a Muslim will emerge and this will jeopardize the activities of the incoming government. it will also cause political tension and imbalance in the government."

Source: Legit.ng