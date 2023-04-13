The ruling All Progressives Congress are not done yet with the reaction towards the election victory of Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 poll

The APC representatives led by Festus Keyamo told a foreign media in London that Tinubu won the poll contrary to claims by opposition PDP and Labour Party

They said having gone to court to challenge the result, the opposition parties should desist from spreading false tales

Representatives of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, April 12, finally addressed the February 25 presidential election victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC team, led by Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the Tinubu Campaign and minister of state labour told the international media that the party's candidate won the February 25 polls contrary to the claims of opposition parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP); and Labour Party, (LP), Vanguard reported on Thursday, April 14.

APC says Tinubu won the February 25 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC insists Tinubu won the presidential poll

In a statement, Keyamo and members of his team said that the 2023 polls were free and fair and that President Muhammadu Buhari Administration ensured a level playing via no interference, The Cable report added.

According to them, the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, did not fail on Election Day as alleged by the opposition but recorded 88 per cent success.

The team further noted that the opposition parties accepted the results of senatorial and House of Representatives elections held on the same day, which they won but chose to kick against that of the presidential they lost.

