Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has disclosed that no one will stop Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, from being sworn in on May 29.

The governor urged those thinking of robbing the former governor of Lagos state of his mandate to have a rethink while insisting that the president-elect is unstoppable, The Nation reported.

Umahi made this known while speaking in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, during the visit of the governor-elect, Francis Nwifuru paid a courtesy visit to his office on Tuesday, April 11.

The governor-elect visited the office of the governor to present his certificate of return presented to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was also in Umahi's office to show his appreciation to the governor for his support and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the victory recorded at the recently concluded governorship election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng