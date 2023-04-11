Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that they would be planning to lose the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state if they handover the party's ticket to Senator Dino Melaye.

Over the past few weeks, Dino announced his intention to run for the number one administrative seat in Kogi state.

Gov Wike says Senator Dino Melaye does not have what it takes to become governor of a state. Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Dino Melaye

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Wike, during a media parley with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, April 11, said Senator Melaye does not have what it takes to govern a state.

He said:

“Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking? When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State.”

“Dino does not have what it takes [to be a governor] for crying out loud. He knows me very well. He does not have what it takes to be a governor.”

According to Channels TV online, Governor Wike stated that Senator Melaye's area of origin does not guarantee his success at the polls.

He said the PDP of Kogi state would be shooting themselves in the foot if they went ahead and handed the gubernatorial ticket to him.

Governor Wike said:

“Does it mean now that if the PDP wants to win the election, it would give the ticket to Dino and you say tomorrow that you were rigged when you have already killed yourself?” he wondered.

“Are we saying that we want to win an election or just have a candidate?"

I will not campaign for PDP if Dino wins guber ticket - Gov Wike

When asked if his allegiance would be with the PDP if Senator Melaye wins the party's gubernatorial ticket, Governor Wike said 'no' and that he would not campaign for an opposition.

He said:

“Do you need to ask me that kind of question? Are you not aware that I would not do that?”

