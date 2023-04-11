The presidential election petition tribunal has been urged to dismiss all the petitions of Labour Party's Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu

This call was made by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in a counter-petition before the tribunal

APC said Obi, who was formerly a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was not a member of LP during the presidential polls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the much-anticipated presidential election petition tribunal, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has asked that the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, be thrown away.

As reported by Channels TV online, the petition filed by the LP bannerman was faulted on many premises.

The APC in its counter petition alleged that Peter Obi was not the candidate of the Labour Party at the time of the presidential polls. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Some of the premises at which the APC is countering Obi’s petition include that he was not a bonafide member of LP during the election.

APC opened an argument that the former Anambra State governor was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until May 24, 2022, when he was screened as the party’s presidential aspirant in April 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Further argument from the APC holds that Obi partook in the screening exercise of the PDP that qualified him to automatically become a presidential aspirant under the flagship of the PDP.

The APC also submitted that Peter Obi resigned from his membership of the PDP on Thursday, May 26, 2022, and joined the Labour Party the following day, May 27 2022.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, APC argued that:

“The 2nd petitioner herein conducted its presidential primary on 30th May 2022, which produced the 1st petitioner as the candidate it intended to sponsor in the general election.”

Referencing Section 77(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, APC argued that Labour Party is mandated to have submitted its comprehensive register of members to INEC 30 days before its presidential primary; that is to say, the said register of members must have been submitted to the 1st respondent on or before April 30 2022

As of April 30 2022, Peter Obi was still a member of the PDP, and his name was not and could not have been in the register of members submitted by the Labour Party to INEC.

Labour Party and Peter Obi are challenging the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu of APC, winner of the February 25 election, on the grounds of alleged non-qualification and non-compliance, among others.

2023 Presidential Election: Atiku Finally Reveals Why Peter Obi Left PDP

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed the alleged reason why the Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi left the PDP.

Atiku who was the PDP presidential candidate in the February 25 elections said Obi left the party for the LP due to the constant insults he got from Governor Wike.

The PDP flagbearer made the claim on Wednesday, March 25, in Abuja through one of his spokesmen, Phrank Shaibu.

Source: Legit.ng