Many conversations about the sit-at-home order instituted by the People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast may spread to other regions

In Lagos, Igbos have been instructed by IPOB to observe the sit-at-home order due to the recent attacks on them during the governorship elections

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Ohaneaze Ndigbo World Wide urged Igbo residents in Lagos and other parts of the country not to obey the order

A former presidential aspirant under the flagship of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Charles Udeogaranya, has urged Igbo residents all over Nigeria to resist the sit-at-home order.

As reported by Punch, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain made this call via a statement on Wednesday, March 29.

Simon Ekpa was recently arrested by the Finish Police authorities for questioning. Photo: @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

Udeogaranya in response to a tweet by Simon Ekpa, the self-styled ally of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In his tweet, Ekpa instructed Igbos residing in Lagos state to observe the sit-at-home exercise prevalent in the southeastern parts of Nigeria.

It was understood that Ekpa gave out the directives due to the reported cases of attack on Igbo people in Lagos state during the just-concluded gubernatorial polls.

Meanwhile, Udeogaranya, in his statement, said:

“Even God, Our creator, who we worship, admonished us to work six days a week and rest on the seventh day for his worship. Therefore, no devil can issue a counter-order to what God has instructed us to adhere to.

“We have many acceptable channels of seeking redress on any issue without resorting to a devilish, wicked, crude and malicious self-centered and self-destructive sit-at-home exercise. That is why I commend those who have already filled various petitions to various quarters, including the International Criminal Court, seeking redress,”

