FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to dismiss the petition filed by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, challenging Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election, where Obi came third.

Obi and his party are attempting to overturn Tinubu's win as Nigeria's president-elect.

INEC has responded to the petition filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu, who ran as the presidential candidate for the APC, secured 8.8 million votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second in the race.

Atiku, Obi, and three other political parties and their candidates are contesting the outcome of the presidential polls, alleging irregularities such as INEC's failure to upload election results in real-time to its IRev portal.

Obi and the Labour Party have specifically accused INEC and the APC of manipulating election results in favour of Tinubu, and are also challenging Tinubu's failure to secure 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC says it conducted 2023 presidential election in compliance with electoral laws

Contrary to Obi’s claims that the election fell short of provisions of laws, INEC argued that it conducted the polls in strict compliance with the constitution and electoral laws.

The electoral umpire challenged Obi and his party to prove the contrary. It argued that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate’s petition lacked merit, adding that it was a waste of judicial time.

According to Premium Times, INEC's response to Obi's petition was filed Monday night, April 10.

Nigerian Tribune added that INEC's reply was filed at the PEPC’s Secretariat by its lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), in Abuja.

It also stated that the electoral commission prayed the court to either “dismiss or strike out the petition for being grossly incompetent, abusive, vague, nebulous, generic, general, non-specific, ambiguous, equivocal, hypothetical and academic.”

Nigerians react

Chime Mario Alozie said on Facebook:

"INEC shouldn’t be able to petition here.. just show us data, that’s all."

Olugu Orji said:

"Isn't INEC chartered as "independent?" Why act in cahoots with APC?"

Sunday Ani said:

"It (the petition) can not be dismissed, rather go and clear our doubt."

Chidi Alinwe said:

What is INEC's interest in the matter? Is INEC an arm of APC?"

Valentine Valentine said:

"Yes, they should dismiss. It is of no use... Tinubu has come to stay."

Olawale Eze Saraki said:

"Obi no get any Petition against Tinubu, Obi just dey catch cruise."

APC reveals why tribunal should dismiss Peter Obi's petition

In a related development, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has asked that the petition filed by Obi be thrown away.

The petition filed by the LP bannerman was faulted on many premises by the ruling party.

Some of the premises at which the APC is countering Obi’s petition include that he was not a bonafide member of LP during the election.

Source: Legit.ng