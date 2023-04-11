Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has cleared the air regarding his principal's choice of service chiefs

Ahead of the May 29 handover, Adesina revealed Buhari appointed his service chiefs based on competence and not ethnic grouping

Adesina however noted that the Buhari administration has done its best to tackle Nigeria’s multifarious security challenges

Ahead of the Monday, May 29 handover ceremony, the federal government, on Monday, April 10th, defended some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decisions in the last eight years, especially his choice of service chiefs.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidency has explained that the appointment of service chiefs should not be subject to ethnic balancing or the federal character principle.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina maintained that Buhari reserved the exclusive right to appoint whoever he wanted and from wherever he desired.

Adesina argued that the criterion for such selection was competence and not the ethnic grouping of the government officials so appointed, THISDAY newspaper reported.

“Critics will always be there. That’s their job. The thing about critics is that they hear themselves only. They don’t hear alternate voices,” the presidency said in defence of Buhari.

