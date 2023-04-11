The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has been slammed with a fresh headache

This is as Elder statesman and leader of PANDEF, Edwin Clark demanded the arrest of the minister for spreading fake news against Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Clark however urged the federal government to call his minute to order while noting Alhaji Lai's comment might lead to a fresh crisis in the country

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has called for the arrest and prosecution of minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

According to Clark, the minister has been spreading what he called fake news against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and it does not speak well of the office he represents in the polity.

Edwin Clark has called for the arrest of Lai Mohammed for comments against Peter Obi's personality. Photo credit: Edwin Clark, Lai Mohammed

Why Lai Mohammed should be handed to the police, Clark reveals

Clark, the former federal commissioner for information and leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), described the minister’s job as disappointing, Daily Independent report confirmed.

He claimed that rather than uniting the country as his job implies, the minister has instead, caused divisions in the country.

Clark called on the president to call the nation’s spokesmen to order, noting that the nation is already too tense and those whose responsibility it is to douse the tension should not be the ones stoking the embers of fire that will flame up the country, The Cable report added.

“The question that Lai Mohammed needs to answer is to tell Nigerians on what platform, at what time and in what manner did Peter Obi make the Supposed treasonable or seditious remarks?

