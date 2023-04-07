President Muhammadu Buhari urged dissatisfied individuals with the results of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria to seek legal redress

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has urged those who may be dissatisfied with the results of the 2023 general elections to seek legal redress and patiently allow the legal process to run its course.

In his Easter Message to Nigerians on Friday, April 7, President Buhari also encouraged citizens to hold on to renewed hope during this season and maintain confidence in the country, believing in a brighter future.

“As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

“I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system run its course”, he said.

The first runner-up and the second runner-up in the 2023 presidential election (Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party) are already in court challenging the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Numerous governorship candidates are also challenging the outcome of the polls.

Easter symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness - Buhari

President Buhari emphasized that Easter symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, and it reminds us that even in challenging situations, God has the power to turn things around for good.

He also expressed gratitude for the support he has received from Nigerians during his almost eight years in office as President, describing it as a rare privilege.

The Nigerian attributed the successes recorded in various sectors of Nigeria's nationhood to the support of the people, including achievements in security, economy, infrastructure, oil exploration, legal reforms, and food sufficiency.

Celebrate Easter season with love, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Buhari called on Nigerians to celebrate the Easter season with love, compassion, kindness, resilience, and forgiveness, as they gather with their families, neighbours, and communities.

He wished everyone a Happy Easter, The Nation also reported.

Buhari taunts governors who lost senatorial bids, sends message to politicians

In another report, President Buhari, on Thursday, April 6, said no one should underrate the power a Nigerian voter has.

The president, while reflecting on the outcome of the general elections, concluded that the era of an easy route to power was gone for good.

The Nigerian leader stated that the 2023 elections proved the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders, and also points to the fact that the strength of the nation's democracy is growing.

