The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might not have forgiven Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Oyo's Seyi Makinde and other governors of the G5 as the party announced Ademola Adeleke of Osun state as chairman of the electoral committee of the party in Bayelsa.

Also, in Imo, the leading opposition announced the appointment of Honourable Kenneth Okon as chairman of the version of the same committee, The Tribune reported.

This came as the PDP released the approved delegate lists for the governorship primaries for the PDP in the 2 states.

Umar Bature, the national organizing secretary of the PDP, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, April 10, noting that the decision was in compliance with the PDP's commitment to free, fair and transparent elections.

The Appointments of Adeleke and Okon were approved by the National Working Committee of the PDP, and they will conduct the party's primary in order to nominate the party's candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the states.

The PDP governorship primaries in Imo and Bayelsa are scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 12.

Source: Legit.ng