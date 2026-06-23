A Nigerian lady who attended the National Open University of Nigeria has shared an inspiring post on TikTok

In the viral post, she disclosed how she refused to allow negative comments to affect her educational aspirations

The proud graduate shared how she went from attending an open university to the top 2 schools in the world

A Nigerian lady who studied at the National Open University of Nigeria posted an inspiring message on TikTok that quickly gained attention online.

She recounted her academic journey and explained how she rejected discouraging remarks about her choice of institution.

NOUN graduate bags MSc from top university. Photo credit: @toreeah/X.

Source: Twitter

NOUN graduate shares her experience

She emphasised her determination to pursue education on her own terms despite doubts from others around her.

Identified on X by the handle @toreeah, she recalled how people had warned her before she began her undergraduate degree at NOUN that the decision would limit her future.

She was told the university lacked proper status and that she would live to regret enrolling there.

The lady admitted the comments made sense at the time because the institution operated as an open university in Nigeria.

Despite the negative opinions, she decided her path would not be defined by outside voices.

She maintained that personal resolve mattered more than criticism and chose not to accept the idea that her education would stop at that stage.

She expressed a strong desire for high quality learning and refused to let pessimism shape her ambitions.

Her mindset shifted from accepting limitations to taking control of her academic direction.

According to her, she relied on personal belief and determination to push beyond what others predicted for her.

That resolve led her to progress far beyond her initial programme and eventually gain admission to one of the highest ranked institutions globally.

NOUN graduate celebrates bagging MSc from top school. Photo credit: @toreeah/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as NOUN graduate shares experience online

Her story captured the attention of many Nigerians because it proved the power of self belief in overcoming doubt.

She made it clear that starting at an open university did not restrict her ability to reach top academic spaces.

Her post served as encouragement for students who faced similar discouragement about alternative routes to education.

I am said:

"Congratulations and cheers to more Sucess, Powerful Black Woman."

Sewa Adewumi wrote:

"Congratulations once again."

Aniema said:

"Noun is everything and more."

Eucharia said:

"Wow!!! Outstanding congratulations. And sis, regardless of how some people view Open university, I personally think it’s a great institution. I’ve seen many remarkable graduates come out of there. Wishing you even more success ahead. Congratulations once again!"

Hairy wrote:

"Congratulations dear. I had to shut out the noise pollution from naysayers too before I began my journey in noun too."

Kada reacted:

"There's a beautiful purpose built into your academic journey, and I pray it unfolds in unimaginable ways than any experienced thus far. Congratulations."

Samuel Arawu commented:

"Anything is possible Congratulations."

See the post below:

Graduate bags master's degree from open university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman celebrated as she earned a master’s degree from Miva Open University with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

She shared how she almost did not go for the programme as she shared her experience with relocation and pregnancy during her time of study.

Source: Legit.ng