The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adeniran, popularly referred to as Jandor, have submitted a petition to the Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal on the outcome of the March 18 poll.

According to The Tribune, the PDP and Jandor are asking the court to disqualify Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The umbrella party and its guber candidate are also calling for the disqualification of their Labour Party opponent in the poll, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, alleging that both Sanwo-Olu and Rhodes-Vivour did not comply with the Electoral Act 2022.

Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled the highest number of votes; Rhodes-Vivour came second, while Jandor held the third position in the governorship election.

The petition, which was dated Friday, April 7, was Marked EPT/LAG/GOV/01/2023.

Jandor and the PDP are the petitioner and are challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election, citing a substantial lack of compliance with the INEC guidelines and the electoral law.

In the petition, INEC is the first respondent, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat Kadri Obafemi and the APC are listed as the second, third and fourth respondents.

Other respondents are Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party, who was listed as the fifth and sixth respondents, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng