Festus Keyamo, a prominent figure in the APC/Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, has claimed that the ruling party is now the dominant party in the southeast

The minister claimed that despite all the noise of the Labour Party and Peter Obi, the APC was able to dislodge the PDP, who had taken the people of the region for granted over time

According to Keyamo, the APC will still have 2 states of the region under its control, while the PDP, APGA and Labour Party will have one each

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu/All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has shaded Peter Obi and the Labour Party over the dominance of his party in the southeast region of the country.

On Monday, March 10, Keyamo, who doubled as the minister of state for labour and employment, took to his Twitter page and claimed that the ruling APC is not the leading party in the southeast, the region where Obi got over 90% of votes during the February 25 presidential election.

APC now the dominant party in southeast as PDP, APGA, Labour Party take one each

Source: Twitter

List of states controlled by PDP, Labour Party, APC, APGA in the southeast

In a direct mocking of the Labour Party, the minister said despite the noise of the third force, the APC was able to dislodge the dominant Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region by holding on to the highest number of governorship seats following March 18 guber election.

Following the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, it was opined that the Labour Party would dominate the region following the March 18 governorship election, but the third force came on the least in ranks.

According to Keyamo, the APC and Labour Party has 6 senators each, while the PDP, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have 1 each.

Latest about Peter Obi, APC, Festus Keyamo, 2023 Election, Southeast, PDP, Labour Party

On the governorship seat, APC has 2, which are Imo and Ebonyi, while the PDP (Enugu), APGA (Anambra), and Labour Party (Abia) have 1 each.

The minister alleged that the PDP had taken the people of the southeast for granted, adding that it was the reason the umbrella party lost in the region, while he commended the APC members in the region.

Source: Legit.ng