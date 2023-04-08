The die is cast, and the battle between Professor Wole Soyinka and supporters of the Labour Party (Obidients) is on

The Obi-Datti movement on Saturday, April 8, declared that the vice presidential candidate of LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed, would debate the playwright

This was a response to a challenge issued by Professor Soyinka to debate the LP vice presidential candidate on the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll

The Obi-Datti Movement of the Labour Party says the party's Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, is ready and available for a live TV debate with Professor Wole Soyinka, as earlier proposed by the legendary playwright.

Recall that the Nobel Laureate challenged Datti to an open debate over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election that has sparked a feud between Soyinka and supporters of Peter Obi (LP flagbearer) known as Obidients.

Professor Chris Nwakobia said he is certain that Professor Wole Soyinka will not show up for the debate. Photo: Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Wole Soyinka Read

The spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Movement, Prof Chris Nwakobia, on Saturday, April 8, during an interview on Arise TV, accepted the challenge.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do profoundly.

Speaking further on Labour Party and Datti accepting the challenge, Prof Nwakobia described Prof Soyinka's challenge as a bluff and said the legendary playwright would not attend the debate.

He said:

“I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures.”

Prof Soyinka has been in a heated backlash with Obidients, and the renowned playwright is unwilling to let down his guard.

He recently referred to Obidients as the vilest and most savage political supporters he has ever seen, noting that their attitude is demarketing their candidate (Peter Obi) in the political scene.

Soyinka and Obidients' War of Words Brews On, as Nobel Laureate, Challenges Datti to Debate

Professor Wole Soyinka is not letting his guard down in his heated exchange with the supporters of Peter Obi, known as Obidients.

He described Obidients as the vilest and most repulsive supporters he has ever seen in his statement titled Fascism on Course.

Soyinka, however, condemned the fine of N5 million slammed on Channels TV for their interview with Yusuf Baba-Datti.

