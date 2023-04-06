Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party has said that the party's headquarters in Abuja has been invaded by some yet-to-be-identified individuals

Abure also said that the attack was launched on the party's headquarters on the night of Thursday, April 6

According to Abure, those who invaded the party's headquarters are currently holding an unauthorised meeting within the offices of the party

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has raised an alarm over an invasion of the party's headquarters in Abuja.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Abure said the headquarters of the Labour Party in the Utako area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city is under attack.

The national chairman of the Labour Party said the party's headquarters is under attack. Photo: Julius Abure

Source: Facebook

Abure alleged that the doors of the party's office have been broken by some yet-to-be-identified individuals.

Noting that those who have invaded the party's headquarters are purportedly holding a meeting, Abure said the so-called meeting was not authorized by him, the national chairman or the Labour Party's National Working Committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Now the Labour Party office is under attack, all the doors at the national headquarters have been broken. And they have entered the office, purportedly trying to hold a meeting in the office.

"That meeting is not authorised by me, it is not authorised by the National Working Committee. The Labour Party is under serious attack, personally and individually because of the case we have against the APC in court.

"All of the blackmail, all of this attack is tailored towards destroying the mandate that has been given to us by Nigerians. Nigerians must rise to the occasion and save the Labour Party."

Court suspends embattled Labour Party national chairman, 3 others

The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, has been restrained to stop parading himself as the party's official by a federal high court.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Abuja court also restrained 3 other senior officers of the party pending the hearing of a motion on notice.

Some aggrieved members of the party, including the publicity secretary, filed an ex-parte motion before the court against the exco.

Like Ayu, ward exco suspends Labour Party national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Julius Abure, the Labour Party national chairman, has been handed suspension from his ward in Edo state.

Abure's suspension followed a similar scenario that wrapped the fate of Iyorchia Ayu, the former national chairman of the PDP.

However, Mallam Farouk Umar, the national secretary of the Labour Party, dismissed the suspension and those that announced it was impostors.

Source: Legit.ng