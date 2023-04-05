Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, has been ordered to restrain from parading himself as the national chairman of the party by a high court at the federal capital territory (FCT).

The court also restrained 3 other senior officers of the party from parading themselves as officials of the party, The Nation reported.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday, April 5, Justice Hamza Muazu of the court stated that the ex-parte order shall subsist till the determination and hearing of a pending motion on notice.

Source: Legit.ng