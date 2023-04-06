President Muhammadu says he will return to his home town in Daura, Katsina state, after the expiration of his tenure

The President Revealed this in Aso Rock on Wednesday, April 5, during an interaction with the outgoing UK high commissioner Catriona Laing

He stated that he would be as far away as possible from the nation's capital during his retirement from active politics

Aso, Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari says he would retire to his country home in Daura Katsina state after exiting Aso Rock on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Daily Trust, President Buhari stated this at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, April 5, while receiving the outgoing UK high commissioner, Catriona Laing.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he looks forward to his retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

The President said his ties with Abuja will be limited, noting that he “will be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

Buhari, however, gave kudos to the UK high commission for its support across various fields, including in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern region of Nigeria.

President Buhari described the UK as the second home of many Nigerians, noting that the relationship between both nations would continue to grow solid.

He said:

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK.”

I'm sad to leave Nigeria - UK consular

Meanwhile, the outgoing UK high commissioner expressed her immense gratitude to President Buhari and the people of Nigeria for the good times she was opportune to share during her time at the UK consul.

She recounted how she was intrigued and fascinated by the culture, the dance and the music.

As reported by TheCable, Laing said:

“I am sad to be leaving. Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I will be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture.

“It has been good to experience Nigeria. I have been to over 20 States, and I’ have told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider.”

She congratulated President Buhari on completing his tenure despite all the odds and challenges his administration encountered in eight years.

