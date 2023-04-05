On Wednesday, April 5, the federal government announced the dates for holidays to celebrate Easter

According to the minister of interior, Ogebeni Rauf Aregbesola said, Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, have been set aside for the Easter holidays

He also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackling the nation’s security challenges

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday in celebration.

As reported by the Nation newspaper, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement in Abuja on Wednesday, March 5.

Photo credit: @MinOfInteriorNG

In his message for the holidays, he charged Christians to replicate the virtues that come with the celebration of Easter.

He said the attributes of Jesus Christ must reflect in them as he has done during his earthly ministries.

As contained in the statement, Aregbesola called on Christians to use the opportunity to pray for Nigeria's security challenge that has been prevalent in several parts of the country.

He emphasised that security is everybody’s concern and business, adding:

“I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

Ogbeni Aregebesola further assured Nigerians that the federal government has already set plans in motion to ensure a smooth transition into a new government on Monday, May 29.

