The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has praised the successful stint of Catriona Laing as the UK high commissioner to Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila, who met the outgoing diplomat on Tuesday, March 14, at the national assembly, said he enjoyed working with her, and she was very supportive, especially in the passage of some critical bills at the green chamber.

Outgoing UK high commissioner, Catriona Laing and Femi Gbajabiamila (middle) in a group photo after a meeting at the national assembly. Photo: @CatrionaLaing1

As reported by TheCable, Gbajabiamila said:

“I have enjoyed a great working relationship with you, you and over time had robust engagements and interactions both formal and informal. You’ve been very supportive. It’s been a very enriching time for me.

“Your passion is so evident in many of our discussions, and my hope and my prayer are that whoever succeeds you will carry on in that same trajectory in building and fostering an even more sustainable relationship between our two countries. I really do thank you very much."

While delivering his speech, the honourable speaker expressed how Liang's exit would be missed by parliament and the nation.

He said:

“We will miss you. Nigeria will miss you. The parliament will miss you and your various engagements. I thank you once again very profusely for the interest that you have shown in the work we do here in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing UK high commissioner also expressed her gratitude noting that she has enjoyed a good working relationship with the parliament and her experience has further been sharpened by her time in Nigeria.

She said:

“So, I’ve had some highs, many highs, a few lows, but overall, it’s been an absolutely wonderful experience. And it’s a very strong foundation and it’s been really a good working relationship with Mr Sspeaker and his team.”

